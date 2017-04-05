Hot Downloads

Bindu such a special role for me: Parineeti Chopra

05 Apr 2017 04:40 PM
05 Apr 2017 04:40 PM

Actress Parineeti Chopra says her character from the forthcoming film "Meri Pyaari Bindu" is very special for her.

Parineeti took to Twitter, where she shared that the makers have divided the film's trailer into five parts out of which the third chapter was released on Wednesday.

"Chapter three sums up Bindu for me! She is this mad girl who just wants to be a rockstar and nothing else! Such a special role for me," Parineeti tweeted on Wednesday.

"Watching these chapters makes me emotional. Thanks Maneesh Sharma, Akshay Roy and Yash Raj Films for making this happen! 'Meri Pyaari Bindu'," Parineeti added.

Directed by Roy, "Meri Pyaari Bindu" is produced by Sharma under the Yash Raj Films banner. Th film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana. In the film, Parineeti will be seen essaying the role of an aspiring singer and Ayushmann will be playing a novelist.

Parineeti has also started shooting for "Takadum" with actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

(Source: IANS)

