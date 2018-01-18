Home > Movie News > Movie News
Bipasha Basu denies pregnancy rumor

18 Jan 2018 12:08 PM
Actress Bipasha Basu on Wednesday denied being pregnant.

Bipasha, who is married to actor Karan Singh Grover, responded to pregnancy speculation via Twitter.

"Amused yet again. I kept a bag on my lap while getting into my car and certain media people started my pregnancy speculation again. Guys, I am not pregnant. Kind of getting irritating. Stay calm. It will happen only when we want it," Bipasha tweeted.

Bipasha and Karan, who starred together in the film "Alone" in 2015, tied the knot in 2016.

