Well, seems it’s a double celebration time for Mast girl Sunidhi!

The talented singer who last gave her voice in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, is pregnant with a 5 month baby.

Today (14 August) also happens to be her birthday and with this exciting news her fans would be surely on cloud nine.

This is her first kid with husband Hitesh. Sunidhi is married to Hitesh Sonik for five years after tying knot in April 2012.

The crazy kiya re singer has kept the news under covers for quite a long time and has also shied away from public platforms to hide the baby bump. As expected, Sunidhi is pretty excited about the baby and is happy staying away from the limelight.

Sunidhi is one of the most successful singers in the industry. She started singing from the tinder age of 13. She has lent her voice to pretty much all the leading ladies.

Tellychakkar wishes the talented vocalist a blissful motherhood and an astounding year ahead.