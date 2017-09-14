It's Ayushmann Khurrana's birthday today (14 September).

Riding high on the success of his last two releases, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, this birthday calls for triple celebrations for Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor has been giving us some amazing movies right from his debut film Vicky Donor. Be it Dum Laga Ke Haisha or his last release, he has always believed in doing movies with good but unconventional content.

When he's not busy shooting for a film, he's gets occupied in enthralling his fans through his musical concerts. Actor, singer, writer, composer - seriously! Is there anything this multi-talented person cannot do?

On his birthday today, here's taking a look at 7 memorable quotes by Ayushmann:

From musicals to plays, I was part of all things theatrical all through my school life in Chandigarh and this helped me develop a strong love for theatre and acting.

On Casting couch: I have been through that initially when I was part of the industry, I was a TV anchor, so a casting director directly told me that I would have to do it. So, I tid him that If I was not straight, I might have given it a thought, but I can't do it. So yeah, the casting couch exists, but eventually, it's your talent or potential as an actor or performer which would last. You don't need to give in to such stuff.

I'm the middle class superhero.

Actors are revered more than singers as our films are all about stars lip-syncing and they are voices of the singers.

Our country is culturally very different - only cricketers and actors are mostly in the spotlight. It has been like that since ages.

I don't want to change myself with every film. Let me settle for this and then I'll do a makeover so tat it should be a shocker for people.

I am meant for unconventional films, which is why I will be sceptical if choosing any conventional film.