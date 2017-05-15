BirthdaySpecial: Why Madhuri Dixit is still B-Town’s ‘dhak-dhak’ girl

Words fall short when one has to describe her. She is the epitome of beauty and the quintessence of dance. No one, and we really mean it, there is no replacement for Madhuri Dixit in Bollywood!

The ravishing actress turns 50 today and all Madhuri fans including us would deny the number! The fact that Madhuri Dixit is a timeless beauty is proved by the millions of fans who continue to shower her with love and admiration.

She is the perfect example of a super-talented actress, whose acting goes beyond awards, dancing that has mesmerized everyone and a family life which is idolised by many.

On the occasion of her 50th birthday, we list out the many reasons why we love her:

Her 100-watt smile and style: That smile! Every time Madhuri Dixit smiles on-screen, we fall in love with her. Not that we already were head over heels for her; but never has anyone’s radiant face, expressions and the ear-to-ear smile impressed us as much as Madhuri Dixit!

She is the ultimate style diva. No matter what she wears, she looks nothing less than a queen who deserves a crown for each time she stuns us with her super-elegant style. It’s like she doesn’t even have to try to look the way she does. For Madhuri, it just comes naturally.

Because Bollywood never got a better actress: Right from Mohini in Tezaab to Rajjo in Gulaab Gang, she has played incalculable roles in just one lifetime. A journey of 33 years in the industry, the gorgeous actress has stunned the audience by epic performances in movies like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas, Khalnayak, and many innumerable movies. In 2003, a film got made with her name ‘Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon’ which starred Antara Mali.

Has anyone else got a movie on their name? We guess not!

Her unmissable thumkas: There is a reason why she is known as the ‘Dhak Dhak Girl’ of Bollywood, and we don’t feel the need to explain that. Because songs like Dola Re Dola, Ek Do Teen, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, Choli Ke Peeche, Bholi Si Surat, Kay Sera Sera (to name a few) wouldn’t have been as magical if it weren’t for Madhuri Dixit!

Let’s dive into the era where these songs were on everybody’s mind:

A comeback we craved for: The actress got married to Dr. Shriram Nene in 1999 and decided to focus on her married life. She then took a sabbatical for almost a decade and finally made her comeback in 2007 ‘Aaja Nachle’ where she played the role of a choreographer.

She did two more films Gulaab Gang and Dedh Ishqiya which were both critically acclaimed.

We love how she still manages to glue the audience to their seats while she gives best performances till date.

She has been the judge of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa for four seasons.

The industry loves her: Can anyone not love her? We don’t think so. She is much loved and respected by the entire industry; after all, she’s a veteran now and has only given everybody reasons to admire her.

If you need evidence, here it is. In Koffee with Karan 5, father-son duo Jackie Shroff and Tiger graced the show for an episode and Jackie couldn’t help but be all praises for the beauty. In the rapid fire round, the actor tagged Madhuri as ‘sexy siren’ and also went on to say that her marriage broke a lot of hearts in the industry. He also said she was the perfect example of a girl-next-door.

Any more doubt on how many hearts she rules? We hope not!

Everything about Madhuri Dixit Nene leaves us speechless. We wish her the happiest birthday today! And not to forget, we hope to see her on-screen soon! We love you Madhuri!