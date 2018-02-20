Home > Movie News > Movie News
'Black Panther' will inspire people of all backgrounds: Michelle Obama

20 Feb 2018 06:00 PM

Mumbai: Former first lady of the United States Michelle Obama believes the film "Black Panther" will be an inspiration to individuals from all backgrounds, and the youth will see superheroes that look like them.

Michelle appreciated and hailed the team of "Black Panther," which is among the first films from the house of Marvel Studios that predominantly has a black cast and also shows a number of women of substance who work as the allies of the protagonist T'Challa (played by Chadwick Boseman).

"Congrats to the entire 'Black Panther' team. Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like them on the big screen. I loved this movie and I know it will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories," she tweeted on Monday.

"Black Panther", which released on February 16, is heading for a $235 million debut over the four-day President's Day weekend at 4,020 North American locations, estimates showed on Monday, reports variety.com.

Going by its opening weekend box office collection (Rs 19.35 crore net) in India, the Ryan Coogler directorial is also inspiring many Indians.

Set shortly after "Captain America: Civil War", "Black Panther" shows T'Challa returning home to the isolated, technologically-advanced African nation of Wakanda to become king.

During a press conference held in Seoul, Korea, Boseman told media that "the idea that T'Challa is the leader of a nation that is most technologically advanced on the continent of Africa... is an intriguing notion to a lot of people."

Distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, it is the 18th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

"Black Panther" also features Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker and Andy Serkis.

