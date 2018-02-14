Home > Movie News > Movie News
'Blackमेल' teaser showcases a never-seen-before avatar of Irrfan Khan

Mumbai: The teaser of Abhinay Deo directorial 'Blackमेल' starring Irrfan Khan released today, marking the occasion of Valentine's Day with its take on love and its misgivings. The short teaser showcases the actor in an unfathomable attire, clearly in a never-seen-before avatar, a first for Irrfan Khan.

The actor, known for his versatile portrayals, is seen bare chested in a pair of boxer shorts with bras and panty paper bag covering his face. What's even more hilarious is that he is running about the streets with two eye holes cut into this lingerie paper bag. While the short teaser doesn't say much about the plot, a middle class married man running in the streets half dressed with a paper bag covering his face is definitely intriguing. Abhinay Deo directs yet another quirky, irreverent, situational, on-the-move comedy after the Aamir Khan produced 'Delhi Belly.'

What you think of Irrfan Khan?

Post entertaining the audience with Delhi Belly and the TV series 24 amongst others, Abhinay Deo is all set to present yet another quirky comedy. With the National award winner Irrfan Khan, comedy seems to have become a favourite genre with T-Series’ produced Hindi Medium fetching him this year’s Filmfare Award for the Best Actor (Male). 

Starring an ensemble cast comprising of Irrfan Khan, Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Gajraj Rao amongst many others, the film promises to be a crazy comedy backed by entertaining performers.

Produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and RDP Motion Pictures’ Abhinay Deo, Blackमेल directed by Abhinay Deo is slated to release on 6th April, 2018.

