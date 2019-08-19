News

Blackbuck Poaching Case: Salman Khan's case hearing adjourned till 16 September by Jodhpur court

19 Aug 2019 05:21 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s ongoing case hearing has been adjourned till 16 September by Jodhpur court.

As per the latest report on the official Twitter handle of ANI, it’s confirmed that the Jodhpur court has adjourned the date of Blackbuck poaching case hearing to 16 September 2019. The Tweet read, "Blackbuck poaching case: Hearing in Jodhpur court adjourned to September 16 on a plea of Rajasthan Government against acquittal of Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Neelam, & Dushyant Singh"

For the uninitiated, in May 2019, the Jodhpur bench of the Rajasthan High Court had issued notices to the Hum Saath Saath Hain actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam Kothari and Tabu after they got acquitted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case on April 2018. They had been challenged by the state government stating that they were equally involved in killing the blackbucks. Salman Khan was the only one who got convicted under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act by the court along with a jail term of five years. Even though he had submitted a plea in defense. Reportedly, during the hearing his lawyer had told the court that all the actors were in a Gypsy at the night of the hunt with Salman in the driving seat. He spotted a herd of blackbucks and killed two of them.

past seven days