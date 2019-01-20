News

Blockbuster movie Raazi to have a sequel

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal's movie Raazi proved to be one of the biggest winners at the box office in 2018. The film's victory also proved that we are more than welcoming of female-led stories. The film won the hearts of fans and critics, and Alia's performance gained her a lot of praise.

The movie was based on the Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat. And now, if reports are to be believed, a sequel to Raazi is already on the cards.

The writer of the movie Harinder said he has been working on the script and that the storyline will focus on how Sehmat went into depression after the mission but fought her way out.

As per media reports, Alia will only play the role of Sehmat. However, the makers do have a tough task at hand, as they have to match the massive success of the first part.

past seven days