Bole chudiyan is a special film because I'm working with my old buddy Nawazuddin, says Rajpal Yadav

By TellychakkarTeam
03 Aug 2019 02:30 PM

Versatile *Actor Rajpal Yadav* who was last seen in Judwa 2 shares about his excitement to work in Bole chudiyan which is directed by Shamas Nawab Siddique and produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia.

On sharing about his excitement for role, "I'm very excited about my role and I always look for versalite roles even if I get  roles of same mentality I give my special touch by adding variation in it. I will and have always tried to showcase my versatility as an artist."

On talking about his Co stars, "Bole chudiyan is a special project for me because I'm going to work with my old buddies Nawazuddin bhai and Aditya bhai . Through this project actually we are going to share screenspace after a long time. I'm also looking forward to work with Tamannaah and Kabir for the first time. So I'm very excited because it's altogether a different casts, different script and I'm sure audience will love it because it's laugh right entertaining along with an emotional message. So altogether I'm feeling joyous. "

Further he will be seen in   Jaako Raakhe Saaiyan, Maavan.

