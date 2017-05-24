Hot Downloads

Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
The Lunchbox
The Lunchbox
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Radhika Madan
Radhika Madan
Priyamvada Kant
Priyamvada Kant

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

Recent Video
23 May 2017 08:21 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Shashank Vyas reveals his co-star's secrets
Shashank Vyas reveals his co-star's secrets | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
23 May 2017 07:09 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Celebs enjoy public transport
Celebs enjoy public transport | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Which wedding sequence are you enjoying watching?

Which wedding sequence are you enjoying watching?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Bollywood celebrities pledge to plant trees

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 May 2017 11:11 AM
24 May 2017 11:11 AM | TellychakkarTeam

A group of Bollywood celebrities including Sunny Leone, Arjun Rampal, Pooja Batra, Arshad Warsi among others gathered on Tuesday for a c to protect the environment of Mumbai city.

Initiated by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai and Bhamla Foundation, the celebrities planted 1,000 trees and pledged to plant more.

Arjun Rampal who is associated with the cause for quite a few years told the media: "It is quite alarming how global warming is affecting the climate and environment, so we have to take a stand to protect the earth. It is our responsibility."

Designer Manish Malhotra said: "I think Asif Bhamla of Bhamla Foundation is doing a great job and I support the cause. Apart from our profession, I think we should pay attention to the environment because this is where we are living."

Considering the fact that Mumbai is an urban city where builders are cutting trees for industrial development, Asif Bhamla said: "... everybody is active enough to create awareness and that is why a few years back the metro project of Arey Colony has stopped and now it is in a negotiation phase."

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Sunny Leone, Arjun Rampal, Pooja Batra, Arshad Warsi, Asif Bhamla, Bollywood celebrities, tree plantation,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top