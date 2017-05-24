Bollywood celebrities pledge to plant trees

A group of Bollywood celebrities including Sunny Leone, Arjun Rampal, Pooja Batra, Arshad Warsi among others gathered on Tuesday for a c to protect the environment of Mumbai city.



Initiated by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai and Bhamla Foundation, the celebrities planted 1,000 trees and pledged to plant more.



Arjun Rampal who is associated with the cause for quite a few years told the media: "It is quite alarming how global warming is affecting the climate and environment, so we have to take a stand to protect the earth. It is our responsibility."



Designer Manish Malhotra said: "I think Asif Bhamla of Bhamla Foundation is doing a great job and I support the cause. Apart from our profession, I think we should pay attention to the environment because this is where we are living."



Considering the fact that Mumbai is an urban city where builders are cutting trees for industrial development, Asif Bhamla said: "... everybody is active enough to create awareness and that is why a few years back the metro project of Arey Colony has stopped and now it is in a negotiation phase."



(Source: IANS)