Bollywood stars like Anupam Kher, Hema Malini and Sridevi wished people prosperity and happiness on the festival of Onam on Monday.

Here's what they tweeted:

Anushka Sharma: May good health, good luck and happiness ring in your homes through the year. Have a tasty Sadhya! Happy Onam.

Shekhar Kapur: Have a blessed Onam. From the Venkittathevar Shiva Temple. Kottakkal. Happy Onam.

Sridevi: Wish you all a very Happy Onam. May this day bring peace, prosperity and happiness to all.

Hema Malini: Happy Onam to you all. It is Kerala's harvest festival celebrated with joy and happiness.

Anupam Kher: Happy Onam to all. Love, peace and happiness always. Festival of Kerala. Spirit of India.

Vishal Dadlani: Have a Happy Onam, everyone! Mallu friends, please don't feel shy about sending me some sadhya!

Farah Khan Ali: Happy Onam to all celebrating. May you have a prosperous happy day.

(Source: IANS)