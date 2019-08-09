Bollywood celebs express grief as the iconic RK Studio is grounded

MUMBAI: There were reports that Bollywood's iconic Kapoor family has collectively decided to sell the sprawling landmark RK Studio. Now, reports state that the studio has been grounded.
It was in August 2018 that the Kapoor’s had opened up on their plans of selling the iconic RK Studios of
Take a look below:
No personal stake in this but am feeling so heartbroken Iconic studio! Wish the govt took steps to retain this, save it for future generations... The films made at studio contributed greatly to Hindi cinema... #RKStudio https://t.co/tnOs1cCRoR— TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) August 8, 2019
August 8, 2019
After #RajKapoor everything went downhill for #RKStudio Should it have been protected as a special site which saw enduring movies being produced there ? Agree that his family needs the bucks. Still, so tragic. https://t.co/pianOwgJgK— Arup Ghosh (@ArupSG) August 8, 2019
In any other country, RK Studio would have been preserved and celebrated. We claim to love films but there's not a peep when an iconic studio like this is torn down to make way for apartment buildings. It's such a shame https://t.co/xgAvxGKogO— YellowGlassDragon (@karishmau) August 8, 2019
