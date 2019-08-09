Bollywood celebs express grief as the iconic RK Studio is grounded

MUMBAI: There were reports that Bollywood's iconic Kapoor family has collectively decided to sell the sprawling landmark RK Studio. Now, reports state that the studio has been grounded.



It was in August 2018 that the Kapoor’s had opened up on their plans of selling the iconic RK Studios of 2.2 acre property due to its high-maintenance cost that they were not able to cope up with. Every cinema lover out there knows the huge contributions of the Indian cinema hero Raj Kapoor. The talented and iconic director has given many iconic films like Mera Naam Joker, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Shree 420 and many more. These iconic films were made by Raj Kapoor under the banner of R.K Films which was established in 1948 in Chembur. The Kapoor took the big decision of selling the property after a major fire had broken out on the premises of the studio in 2017. Eventually, the property was purchased by Godrej and will be turned into a multi-purpose project soon. Now, the news regarding the grounding of the studios has surfaced over the internet. Many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle to share their grief over losing the iconic studio.



Take a look below:

No personal stake in this but am feeling so heartbroken Iconic studio! Wish the govt took steps to retain this, save it for future generations... The films made at studio contributed greatly to Hindi cinema... #RKStudio https://t.co/tnOs1cCRoR — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) August 8, 2019

After #RajKapoor everything went downhill for #RKStudio Should it have been protected as a special site which saw enduring movies being produced there ? Agree that his family needs the bucks. Still, so tragic. https://t.co/pianOwgJgK — Arup Ghosh (@ArupSG) August 8, 2019