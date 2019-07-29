News

Bollywood celebs wish 'inspirational' Huma on birthday

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Jul 2019 07:34 PM

MUMBAI: Kindest, foodie, inspirational and talented -- this is how Bollywood celebrities including Farah Khan Kunder, Sonakshi Sinha, Athiya Shetty and Aditi Rao Hydari have described their friend and actress Huma Qureshi, who has turned a year older on Sunday.

After wooing audiences with her performance in "Leila", Huma is currenty in the US shooting for her Hollywood project "Army Of The Dead".

Huma's friends from the Hindi film industry, who could not be there with her on her birthday, took to social media to wish her.

Huma's brother Saqib Saleem posted a video on Instagram in which he compiled the childhood photographs of Huma.

"Hollywood star, you are inspiring me and everyone around you. May you reach every pinnacle of success. First time I am not with you on your birthday. Love you. You are a bonafide movie star," Saqib said in the video.

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder wrote: "She knew what all smart women know...laughter makes you live stronger and longer. Happy birthday darling Huma. wishing you a joyous year..foodies forever."

"Happiest birthday to my newest friend who feels like the oldest. Havve the best day ever, we know we are not there with you but at least try to," Sonakshi wrote on Instagram Stories.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty called Huma "most beautiful".

"She is all about lovee and kindness... happy birtday to the happiest, most beautiful Huma. She is inspirational," Rhea added.

Praising Huma, Aditi Rao Hydari wrote: "Happy birthday Huma... to savage talent, savager, humour and savagest photobombing."

Athiya Shetty said she is proud of Huma.

"Happy birthday hums, I hope all your dreams come true... So proud of you and cant wait to see you.Shine, love you," Athiya wrote.

Divya Dutta tweeted: "My dear girl! Have super super birthday."

Tags > Farah Khan Kunder, Sonakshi Sinha, Athiya Shetty, Aditi Rao Hydari, Saqib Saleem, Army Of The Dead, Huma Qureshi,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Taarak Mehta team celebrates on completing 11...

Taarak Mehta team celebrates on completing 11 years
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In pics:Nach Baliye 9 team celebrates the success...

In pics:Nach Baliye 9 team celebrates the success of grand launch
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Rucha Gujrati
Rucha Gujrati
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja

past seven days