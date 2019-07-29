Bollywood celebs wish 'inspirational' Huma on birthday

MUMBAI: Kindest, foodie, inspirational and talented -- this is how Bollywood celebrities including Farah Khan Kunder, Sonakshi Sinha, Athiya Shetty and Aditi Rao Hydari have described their friend and actress Huma Qureshi, who has turned a year older on Sunday.

After wooing audiences with her performance in "Leila", Huma is currenty in the US shooting for her Hollywood project "Army Of The Dead".

Huma's friends from the Hindi film industry, who could not be there with her on her birthday, took to social media to wish her.

Huma's brother Saqib Saleem posted a video on Instagram in which he compiled the childhood photographs of Huma.

"Hollywood star, you are inspiring me and everyone around you. May you reach every pinnacle of success. First time I am not with you on your birthday. Love you. You are a bonafide movie star," Saqib said in the video.

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder wrote: "She knew what all smart women know...laughter makes you live stronger and longer. Happy birthday darling Huma. wishing you a joyous year..foodies forever."

"Happiest birthday to my newest friend who feels like the oldest. Havve the best day ever, we know we are not there with you but at least try to," Sonakshi wrote on Instagram Stories.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty called Huma "most beautiful".

"She is all about lovee and kindness... happy birtday to the happiest, most beautiful Huma. She is inspirational," Rhea added.

Praising Huma, Aditi Rao Hydari wrote: "Happy birthday Huma... to savage talent, savager, humour and savagest photobombing."

Athiya Shetty said she is proud of Huma.

"Happy birthday hums, I hope all your dreams come true... So proud of you and cant wait to see you.Shine, love you," Athiya wrote.

Divya Dutta tweeted: "My dear girl! Have super super birthday."