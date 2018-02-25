Bollywood mourns 'brilliant, beautiful' Sridevi's demise

Mumbai: Ageless beauty, vibrant, beautiful, brilliant and iconic -- the Indian film fraternity outpoured its love for Sridevi as the news of her sudden and untimely death of the veteran actress left the country shocked.

Hours before the news of Sridevi's death surfaced, megastar Amitabh Bachchan tweeted: "Na jaane kyun, ajeeb si ghabrahat ho rahi hai (I don't know why I am feeling uneasy."

From southern movie stars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, veterans like Anupam Kher, Hema Malini and Madhuri Dixit-Nene and younger celebrities like Farhan Akhtar and Alia Bhatt -- celebrities were in disbelief of Sridevi's demise at the age of 54.

"I'm shocked and very disturbed. I've lost a dear friend and the industry has lost a true legend. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I feel the pain with them. Sridevi, you will be missed," tweeted Rajinikanth, who featured with her in the memorable "ChaalBaaz".

Kamal Haasan, her co-star from "Sadma" -- one of her most evocative performances -- said: "Have witnessed Sridevi's life from an adolescent teenager to the magnificent lady she became. Her stardom was well deserved. Many happy moments with her flash through my mind including the last time I met her. Sadma's lullaby haunts me now. We'll miss her."

Actress-politician Hema Malini wrote: "Sridevi's sudden passing away has left me in deep shock. Can't imagine how such a bubbly person, a wonderful actor, is no more. She has left a void in the industry that cannot be filled. Boney is a good friend and I've seen their daughters grow up. My prayers are with the family."

Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli wrote: "The first Lady Superstar of the Country. Fifty of those 54 years as an actress par excellence. What a journey...and such an unexpected end. May your soul rest in peace."

Before her entry into Bollywood, the actor had been a known face in South Indian films. She made her debut as a child artiste in Tamil film "Thunaivan" in 1969. She also worked in Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada films.

Sridevi was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour, in 2013.

Actor Anupam Kher, who worked with Sridevi in a multitude of films like "Lamhe", "ChaalBaaz" and "Karma", said: "Am I having a horrible dream. Sridevi no more? This is so so sad. And so so not fair. One of the most brilliant, elegant and talented actresses ever. The queen of Indian cinema. And a friend. Worked with her in so many movies. So many amazing memories."

He said he wants to remember her as "happening, vibrant, brilliant, beautiful, bestest and unique".

Sridevi was in Dubai with husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi when she breathed her last. Her elder daughter Jahnvi, who is due to make her Bollywood debut, was in Mumbai.

Sridevi and the rest of the family was in Dubai to attend a family wedding, and she exuded elegance in her appearances -- photos and videos that are now being shared on social media as her "last".

Author Chetan Bhagat wrote: "She never seemed to age, and now she is suddenly gone. We grew up watching her, and she was still going strong. Can't believe she's not there anymore. God bless her soul."

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar recounted his time with Sridevi from "Lamhe".

"My first job in 1990 was on 'Lamhe' and this song 'Megha re megha' was the very first time I saw this legendary actor create her incredible magic on screen. From 'Sadma' to 'ChalBaaz', from 'Mr.India' to 'Chandni', it was impossible to take your eyes off her when she appeared on screen.

"A true star. A gifted actor. A woman with tremendous dignity. Gone too soon. RIP Sridevi. Sad sad day."

Her "Chandni" co-star Rishi Kapoor wrote: "Woken up to this tragic news. Absolute shock. Sad. Heartfelt condolences to Boney and their two daughters!"

Madhuri Dixit-Nene said, "The world has lost a very talented person who left behind a huge legacy in films".

Akshay Kumar tweeted: "Shocked beyond words to hear about the sad and untimely demise of #Sridevi. A dream for many, had the good fortune of sharing screen space with her long ago and witnessed her continued grace over the years. Thoughts and prayers with the family. RIP."

Actor R. Madhavan described her as a legend of Indian cinema.

"Our industry will never be the same again. She was the kindest soul apart from being a Giant performer. The heavens are lucky."

Actress Alia Bhatt tweeted: "Nothing makes sense. I have no words... just completely shocked. RIP Sridevi. My icon forever. Love you."

Composer Vishal Dadlani wrote: "Srideviji was a megastar in her own right. She put the early cracks in the glass ceiling and paved the way for female megastars that came after her. Her reinvention and comeback has been brilliant too. We lost more than a star, today. We lost a pioneer."

Actor Vivek Oberoi described her as a "legend, an enigma, a superstar whose brilliance dazzled us for decades".

"Srideviji, you will live forever in our hearts," he added.

(Source: IANS)