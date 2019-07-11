News

Bollywood's King Khan loves 'The Lion King' because...

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Jul 2019 01:22 PM

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says he fell in love with "The Lion King" for the way the movie narrates a story based on a relationship between a father and a son.

Bollywood's King Khan and his son Aryan have lent their voices for King Mufasa and his son Simba respectively in the Hindi a version of Disney's upcoming live-action film "The Lion King".

"'The Lion King' has been, for not just me, but for so many people around the world, one of the favorite films that they have enjoyed with their families and kids," Shah Rukh said.

"There are only three films that one loved actually while growing up. One is 'The Lion King', followed by 'The Jungle Book' and 'Bambi'," he added.

"The Lion King" follows the adventures of Simba, who is to succeed his father Mufasa, as King of the Pride Lands, and narrates a tale of how he rises up to the occasion despite several attempts to bring him down by his villainous uncle Scar.

"The Jungle Book" fame director Jon Favreau has re-imagined the world of Disney's classic to bring alive the new live-action version. He has stayed true to the classic story of Simba and used pioneering filmmaking techniques to bring the iconic characters alive on the big screen in a new way.

For Shah Rukh, "The Lion King" has always been special.

"For one, it didn't have a human being in it, and (secondly) it was a film that was based on the relationship of a father and a son. That was special."

"It's the kind of movie that you can watch with all your children, whatever age and stage they are at. Even without being an actor and just as an audience, the movie is a wholesome experience. It's a complete film," the actor said.

The film will release in India on July 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

(SOURCE : IANS) 

 

Tags > King Khan, The Lion King, Aryan Khan, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs at launch of Jhatka club

Celebs at launch of Jhatka club
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
10 Jul 2019 08:09 PM | TellychakkarTeam
My character has a set of gray shades that I indeed would love performing - Rehan Roy
My character has a set of gray shades that I... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Ali Asgar
Ali Asgar
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
The Lunchbox
The Lunchbox
Tina Desai
Tina Desai
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Farhan Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Rucha Gujrati
Rucha Gujrati
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal

past seven days