Boney Kapoor and Sharman Joshi defend Rajkumar Hirani against sexual harassment allegations

Ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani was accused of molestation by a woman who had worked with him in his previous movie. Since the news broke, there were a lot of celebrities who were taken back and couldn’t digest it. Some of them showed their support for the director through their social media accounts.

The director was implicated in sexual harassment allegations in a #MeToo account by a co-worker at his production house Rajkumar Hirani Films Private Limited, who has alleged that the filmmaker abused her over a period of six months, between March and September 2018, during the filming of Sanju.

When Boney Kapoor was asked about this allegation on Rakjumar, he defended the director and said that he was a very good man and wouldn’t do something like this.

The filmmaker denied the allegations and said that he was shocked when the news had come to him about two months ago. He had suggested immediately that it is essential to take this matter to any committee or any legal body, but the complainant chose to go to the media instead. He strongly said that this is a false, malicious, and mischievous story being spread with the sole intention of destroying his reputation.

Actress Dia Mirza who starred in Mr Hirani's 2006 film Lage Raho Munna Bhai and in 2018's Sanju, defended the filmmaker. She said that she is deeply distressed by this news as she has immense respect for the filmmaker and she hopes that a due official inquiry is conducted.

Sharman Joshi, who had worked with Rajkumar Hirani in the 2009 film 3 Idiots, also extended his support to the director and tweeted: ‘Raju Sir, is a man of immense integrity, character, honor, compassion, and truthfulness, all the virtues one would imagine are non-existent in people today, someone I am absolutely inspired by and have learned from and because of whom I believe I have gone onto being a better person. All I want to say is that this too shall pass and I can imagine how demeaning it might be to even stand up for yourself in a situation such as this.’ Sharman signed off the note saying, ‘I stand for Raju Hirani.’

The woman who accused Mr Hirani in her #MeToo account stated that she had "no choice but to be polite to him. She was worried that if she quit midway, it would be impossible to find another job in the industry and that he would have spoken ill about her work.