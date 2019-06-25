Boo- Sabki Phategi has the potential of being made as a Bollywood movie: Tusshar Kapoor

MUMBAI: Hardworking, versatile and well-mannered are some adjectives that would aptly describe Tusshar Kapoor. The dynamic actor will soon make his digital debut with ALTBalaji’s Boo... Sabki Phategi. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Tushar spoke at length about his upcoming web-series, co-actress Mallika Sherawat, and his son Lakshya’s exposure to Bollywood.

The story of Boo... Sabki Phategi revolves around a haunted resort owned by Maanav (played by Tusshar Kapoor), who, along with some college friends, check into a resort for a weekend getaway. A turn of events at the resort and the entry of a ghost (played by Malika Sherawat) leads to a roller coaster of scary and funny situations.

When asked about his initial thoughts on the script of the project, Tushar said, 'When I first heard the script, I was astonished. I felt the script is apt for a movie. But then, we saw the greater advantages of it being on a digital platform, as there is much more to do on digital than in films.'

Talking about Mallika Sherawat as his co-star, Tusshar said, “Mallika is quite sharp with her memory. Her dialogue delivery is quite fluent. The one quality that is pretty important in actors is that they should not be scared of the cameras, and I believe Malika is bestowed with that quality in good measure. It is wonderful to work with her.'

There is a lot of scope on improvising on scripts in comedy. When asked about this, Tusshar replied, 'In this project, I did not really do a lot of improvisations. The script was itself so much fun to perform, and adding to it was our director Farhad Samji’s expertise. He added so much more masala to the script that I didn’t feel the need to improvise it. Sometimes, improvisations seem quite forced and deliberate; thus, I refrained from it.'

From director Farhad Samji to actors like Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Mukesh Tiwari, one can draw a lot of similarities of the project to Rohit Shetty’s popular Golmaal franchise. The actor said, 'It’s been long since the horror–comedy genre has been explored. Golmaal was about more than a year ago, and it has been while since Stree. I believe it is the right time to treat the audience to this unique story and genre.'

Now, since Tusshar’s son Laksshya is at a growing age, would he be nervous or excited for his feedback on his films or web series? Tushar answered with a smile on his face, 'Until now, he knows that I have a chunk of performance in Aankh Maarey (Simmba). He gets quite excited to see me onscreen. In the coming years, I plan to slowly take him out for kids' movies and stuff and then eventually show him my piece of work. I don’t want to bombard him with a lot of Bollywood from an early age.'

Here’s wishing Tushar all the luck for Boo... Sabki Phategi.