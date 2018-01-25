Box-office numbers of Padmaavat will be earth-shattering: Deepika

New Delh, 25 January 2018: Actress Deepika Padukone's "Padmaavat" released on Thursday and she is confident that despite the political furor over the film, its box office collection will be "earth-shattering".



The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial has been constantly targeted by politicians and Shri Rajput Karni Sena but after all the brouhaha, "Padmaavat" managed to get the green signal from the Supreme court.



When asked Deepika what message or response she had for the people who were constantly opposing the release, she said: "I think there is time for everything and the film has spoken for itself as most have given their reactions to our film (through screenings and press shows) and it's been absolutely phenomenal."



"I feel, in a way, the best response that we can give to anyone is through the work that we do. We are very excited about the release and we are extremely overwhelmed."

"I am very emotional at this point. I am not someone who has ever been excited so much about box-office numbers but I have to say that this time I am. I think it's going to be earth-shattering," Deepika said .