Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Box-office numbers of Padmaavat will be earth-shattering: Deepika

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Jan 2018 02:30 PM
25 Jan 2018 02:30 PM | TellychakkarTeam
New Delh, 25 January 2018:  Actress Deepika Padukone's "Padmaavat" released on Thursday and she is confident that despite the political furor over the film, its box office collection will be "earth-shattering".

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial has been constantly targeted by politicians and Shri Rajput Karni Sena but after all the brouhaha, "Padmaavat" managed to get the green signal from the Supreme court.

When asked Deepika what message or response she had for the people who were constantly opposing the release, she said: "I think there is time for everything and the film has spoken for itself as most have given their reactions to our film (through screenings and press shows) and it's been absolutely phenomenal."

"I feel, in a way, the best response that we can give to anyone is through the work that we do. We are very excited about the release and we are extremely overwhelmed." 
 
(Also Read: Karni Sena’s insensitive act compels celebrities to label it as “terrorism”)

"I am very emotional at this point. I am not someone who has ever been excited so much about box-office numbers but I have to say that this time I am. I think it's going to be earth-shattering," Deepika said.

She said: "The release of 'Padmaavat' is a big day for all of us." 

"On behalf of our team, I want to thank the entire media for being so supportive throughout. I think now it's really time for us to celebrate and see the film do wonders at the box-office."

"Padmaavat" is based on the epic poem by Malik Muhammad Jayasi. The film narrates the story of Padmavati, a Rajput queen who committed "jauhar" to protect herself from Sultan Alauddin Khilji.

In "Padmaavat", Deepika stars as Rani Padmavati, alongside Shahid Kapoor as Maharaja Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Khilji. Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, Raza Murad and Anupriya Goenka feature in supporting roles.

The film is produced by Sudhanshu Vats, Ajit Andhare and Bhansali.
Tags > Deepika Padukone, Padmaavat, Rani Padmavati, Sudhanshu Vats, Ajit Andhare, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shahid Kapoor, Maharaja Ratan Singh, Ranveer Singh, Khilji. Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, Raza Murad,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Ssharad Malhotra
Ssharad Malhotra
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Harssh Rajput
Harssh Rajput
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone

guess who
Dear Kaira!
guess more Click Here

quickie
Prapti Chatterjee

Once at a party in Goa an Israeli girl kind of hit on me: Prapti Chatterjee

more quickie Click Here

Slideshow

Red Carpet: Lions Gold Awards 2018

Red Carpet: Lions Gold Awards 2018
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
24 Jan 2018 08:23 PM | TellychakkarTeam
BCL will be a box full of DRAMA
BCL will be a box full of DRAMA | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Are you excited to watch Luv Tyagi in Splitsvilla 11?

Are you excited to watch Luv Tyagi in Splitsvilla 11?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Will you watch Bhootu without Sana and Kinshuk?

Sana and Kinshuk
previous polls Click Here

past seven days