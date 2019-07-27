B'Town wishes Kriti Sanon on her 29th birthday

MUMBAI: Actress Kriti Sanon turned 29 on Saturday, and birthday wishes came pouring in from every corner, especially her friends in the industry.



Kriti made her Bollywood debut with "Heropanti" in 2014 and worked in Rohit Shetty's "Dilwale", starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Varun Dhawan in 2015, but it was "Bareilly Ki Barfi" in 2017 that turned her fortunes.



She recently featured opposite Kartik Aaryan in "Lukka Chuppi", which performed well at the box-office, and also stars in the just-released "Arjun Patiala". Coming up next are "Panipat" and "Housefull 4".



Wishing Kriti luck on her birthday was actor Ayushmann Khurrana, her co-star in "Bareilly Ki Barfi", wrote: "Happy bday pretty Sanon! Good luck for your film 'Arjun Patiala' and everything you do."



Actor Varun Sharma has worked with Kriti in "Dilwale" and "Arjun patiala", seems to be in awe of her.



"Happppy Birthday to the most adorable, amazing, talented, hardworking, caring and cutest bro. In the whole wide world!! Have the most amazing year ! Be the way you are always!! Love you loadsss!! See you in two days and then we have to celebrate," Varun Sharma wrote.



Actress Sonakshi Sinha posted a photograph of herself with Kriti on Instagram stories and wished her "happy birthday".



Actor-host Maniesh Paul tweeted: "Happy birthday Kriti...Stay blessed. Have a fabulous year ahead."



Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon shared a glimpse of her birthday celebration on Instagram. She posted a few video clips of Kriti cutting the cake.



"Happy birthday love. Khush reh tu bas (just stay happy)," Nupur wrote alongside the videos.



