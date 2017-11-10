Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda, who shares screen space with Rajkummar Rao in the upcoming film "Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana", says though she wants, she cannot indulge in the idea of a "woman-centric film" right now.



Asked if she wants to play a protagonist in a female-centric film, Kriti told IANS here: "Honestly, I do not want to indulge in a woman-centric film just now. I am not as famous as I wish to be and therefore, I do not have the ability to pull the crowd to the theatre.



"Yes, if you are asking as an artiste, with a good story, it is a lucrative thing to act in a woman-centric film. Having said that, I cannot let my producer suffer because of my creative satisfaction."



However, she added: "I think in the south I can do it, especially in the Kannada film industry. I am popular enough to do a woman-centric film there."



Born and brought up in Delhi, Kriti moved to Bengaluru after finishing her high school. She had a stint as a model before debuting as an actress in a Telugu film. The actress entered Bollywood with "Guest Iin London".



She is happy about having worked with Rajkummar -- a National Award-winning actor -- in "Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana", which is releasing on Friday.



"I think I have learnt how to be a good co-actor because he is really the one. I heard people saying how in a Rajkummar Rao film, people only watch him in the frame and he could overshadow others. But I must say, he is such a good co-actor who always lets you act your best, because acting also has a lot depending on reacting," said Kriti.



So, who are the directors and actors she wants to work with?



"I want to work with Sriram Raghavan, Imtiaz Ali, Karan Johar and of course any other director who is offering a great role to play in a film. And when it comes to heroes, whether it is Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh or Ranbir Kapoor -- everyone is different and working with each of them, I will get a chance to embrace some of their qualities. So I would love to work with all of them," she said.

(Source: IANS)