Can't compare Hollywood, Bollywood: Suraj Sharma

Suraj Sharma, who featured in Oscar-winning filmmaker Ang Lee's "Life of Pi", and later was part of the well-known American series "Homeland", will next be seen in Bollywood film "Phillauri". He doesn't want to draw any comparison between Hollywood and Bollywood.



"I like to tell a story no matter where it comes from. In both the industries, we have some good or bad things, so I don't think we can really compare Hollywood or Bollywood. Good stories are good stories and good people are good people," he said here.



His new film "Phillauri" is produced by and also stars Anushka Sharma.



Talking about it, Suraj said: "I was waiting to work in Bollywood, but it had to fit right. 'Phillauri' was perfect. As far as my character is considered, it is very much interesting. Working in 'Phillauri' was super fun, because it isn't only funny or my character is a comic, but it is weird to be put in that situation."



In the film, he plays an NRI who is made to marry a tree before his actual wedding. The fun lies in the fact that Shashi (Anushka), a friendly ghost, lives on the tree.



The movie also features Diljit Dosanjh and is directed by Anshai Lal. It is slated to to release on March 24.

(Source: IANS)