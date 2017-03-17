Hot Downloads

Saurabh Pande
Saurabh Pande
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Ssharad Malhotra
Ssharad Malhotra
Pooja Sharma
Pooja Sharma
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Amit Tandon
Amit Tandon
Bhairavi Goswami
Bhairavi Goswami
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Veena Malik
Veena Malik

quickie
Neha Pednekar

I would like to get naughty with Sujay Reu: Neha Pednekar

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

pic of the day
The 'chashmish' couple

The 'chashmish' couple

more pics Click Here

Slideshow

Life OK launches 'Sher-E-Punjab: Maharaja...

Launch of Sher-E-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which character of Shivangi you love the most?

Which character of Shivangi you love the most?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Can't compare Hollywood, Bollywood: Suraj Sharma

By TellychakkarTeam
17 Mar 2017 01:53 PM
17 Mar 2017 01:53 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Suraj Sharma, who featured in Oscar-winning filmmaker Ang Lee's "Life of Pi", and later was part of the well-known American series "Homeland", will next be seen in Bollywood film "Phillauri". He doesn't want to draw any comparison between Hollywood and Bollywood.

"I like to tell a story no matter where it comes from. In both the industries, we have some good or bad things, so I don't think we can really compare Hollywood or Bollywood. Good stories are good stories and good people are good people," he said here.

His new film "Phillauri" is produced by and also stars Anushka Sharma.

Talking about it, Suraj said: "I was waiting to work in Bollywood, but it had to fit right. 'Phillauri' was perfect. As far as my character is considered, it is very much interesting. Working in 'Phillauri' was super fun, because it isn't only funny or my character is a comic, but it is weird to be put in that situation."

In the film, he plays an NRI who is made to marry a tree before his actual wedding. The fun lies in the fact that Shashi (Anushka), a friendly ghost, lives on the tree.

The movie also features Diljit Dosanjh and is directed by Anshai Lal. It is slated to to release on March 24.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Suraj Sharma, Hollywood, Bollywood, Can't compare, Life Of Pi, Phillauri,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top