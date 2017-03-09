Can't say I don't like public scrutiny: Disha Patani

Disha Patani has been in news for her alleged romantic relationship with actor Tiger Shroff and her strong reply to slut shaming trolls. The actress says she isnt fond of the public scrutiny, but understands that it is a part and parcel of a celebrity's job.



"No one likes it (public scrutiny). But it is okay as it is a part of my job. I have chosen this job. If I didn't like it, I would have chosen something else. I can't go out and say that 'I don't like it'," Disha told IANS over phone from Mumbai.



Disha, who has been roped in as the brand ambassador of Pond's, says she doesn't like to mingle much, and is a shy person.



"I am an anti-social person. I am a very shy girl, but that's okay. People want to know about it (star's life) if you are coming on screen, and are coming on a public platform. It doesn't disturb me if the focus is on my work," she said.



The actress, who was seen in "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story" and "Kung Fu Yoga", says that her journey in Bollywood has just started, and she has not chalked out any plan or strategy for it.



"I have just started my career. It is too early for me to sit and think things like 'How I will take it ahead and everything' or 'What I will do with my life'. I am just enjoying my work and waiting and reading scripts. I don't have any plan of action," said the actress.



As of now, the actress is going through some scripts, and says will announce her next project soon.

(Source: IANS)