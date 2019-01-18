Cardi B slams Donald Trump, Julia Roberts won't return for 'Homecoming' season 2, Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae to star in romantic comedy, and other Hollywood Updates

Here we bring exciting updates from Hollywood industry to keep you amused.

10 year challenge photo: Jessica Simpson pokes fun at swollen foot

Pregnant Jessica Simpson poked fun at her extremely swollen foot in a 10-year challenge photo.

After sharing a photo of her very swollen foot last week, Simpson had some fun with the "10-year challenge", the latest viral craze that has seen dozens of stars taking a walk down memory lane with comparison shots from 10 years ago and today.

Instead of calling attention to her "glow up", Simpson, 38, took the opportunity to show off the transformation her body has undergone since becoming pregnant with her third child, reports leading publication.

In the left shot, Simpson's incredibly toned legs are featured in cut-off denim shorts and a pair of wedges. Meanwhile, in the right image, she shared a snap of her swollen foot.

Simpson first shared the photo of her swollen foot on 11 January.

"Any remedies?! Help!" she captioned the photo, prompting a number of her followers to share their experiences and solutions, which included elevating her feet and staying hydrated.

Other users, however, simply sent their support to the star. "Ugh, I remember. It was so painful. Nothing helped me!" wrote someone.

Simpson announced that she is expecting her third child - a baby girl - with husband Eric Johnson in September. The couple, who wed in 2014, are already parents to daughter Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, six, and son Ace Knute, five.

Kumail Nanjiani, Issa Rae to star in romantic comedy

The Big Sick star Kumail Nanjiani and Insecure star Issa Rae have joined hands for the romantic comedy The Lovebirds.

The project will reunite Nanjiani with The Big Sick helmer Michael Showalter, who's on board to direct, reports leading publication.

The project goes into production at the end of this month.

The story focuses on a couple on the verge of a break-up who become involved in a murder mystery. Tom Lassally, Olly Obst, Todd Shulman, Jordana Mollick, and Gero are producing The Lovebirds.

Nanjiani starred in and co-wrote The Big Sick with his spouse Emily V. Gordon in an autobiographical comedy-drama that received an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay.

He's starred as programmer Dinesh Chugtai in the five seasons of Silicon Valley.

Cardi B slams Donald Trump

Amidst the ongoing US government shutdown, rapper Cardi B has slammed President Donald Trump for forcing people to return to work.

The I like it hitmaker posted an Instagram video on Wednesday to express concern about people who are suffering due to the shutdown, reports leading publication.

"Trump is now ordering federal workers to go back to work without getting paid... Our country is in a hellhole right now. All for a f***ing wall. We really need to take this serious," she said.

Cardi added, "This is crazy and I really feel bad for these people that gotta go to f***ing work to not get motherf***ing paid."

The government closed on 22 December 2018 in the wake of Trump's decision for funding for a proposed billion dollar southern border wall.

January Jones to star in skating drama series

Mad Men star January Jones is set to play a lead opposite Kaya Scodelario in Spinning Out, an upcoming drama series set in the world of competitive figure skating.

In the Netflix series, the 41-year-old actress will play Carol Baker, a former competitive figure skater who had to forfeit her dreams when she became pregnant with her oldest daughter at a young age, reports leading publication.

Created by Samantha Stratton, Spinning Out revolves around Kat Baker (Scodelario), an up-and-coming, high-level single skater who is about to turn in her skates after a disastrous fall took her off the competition track. Scodelario is popular for Clash of the Titans, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Maze Runner: The Death Cure, which will air on Star Movies on 20 January.

Other cast announcements include Johnny Weir, Sarah Wright Olsen, Will Kemp, Kaitlyn Leeb, Amanda Zhou and Mitchell Edwards.

Arctic Monkeys drummer files for divorce

Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders has filed for divorce from wife Breana Helders.

Matt filed documents on Wednesday to divorce Breana, after just over two years of marriage. The couple got hitched in Italy in June 2016. It's unclear what led to the split, reports leading publication.

They have a three-year-old daughter, Amelia Darling, together.

Matt and Breanna started dating way back in 2011, and they got engaged in 2013 before they wed in Europe.

Matt is one of the founding members of the indie rock band, and he has recorded six studio albums with the Arctic Monkeys. The band has also been nominated for five Grammy Awards.

It seems Matt is going solo in more ways than one because in October, the drummer, vocalist and songwriter announced plans for a solo album.

Julia Roberts won't return for 'Homecoming' season 2

Actress Julia Roberts won’t be appearing in season two of thriller TV series Homecoming.

According to sources, Roberts' initial deal for Homecoming -- her first TV series regular role -- was for a one-season commitment based purely on the Amazon drama's creative storyline.

The Oscar-winning actress will still remain involved as an executive producer alongside showrunner Sam Esmail.

It is not clear if there will be any other major cast departures for season two or if any of the other stars -- including Stephan James, Bobby Cannavale, Shea Whigham, Alex Karpovsky and Sissy Spacek -- will return.

The show hails from Anonymous Content and Universal Cable Productions where Esmail is under an overall deal.

Homecoming, adapted from a podcast with the same name, follows the life of case worker-turned-waitress Heidi Bergman (Roberts) as she struggles to remember her time working at a facility that treats soldiers returning from war.

(Source: IANS)