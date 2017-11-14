Casting director Sunil Shakya, who has cast actors for shows like "Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan" and "Ishq Ka Rang Safed", says actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has changed the face of Bollywood.



"To me, talent matters more than looks. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a perfect example of great talent. He has changed the face of Bollywood. He has altered the mentality of people that only good looking actors can make a hit film," Shakya said in a statement.



"Hence, if actors can act well then they can definitely take the show to another level," added Shakya, who is working with filmmaker Vikram Bhatt for his upcoming web series.



He also shared that soon he will share screen space with Nawazuddin.



"I'll debut as an actor soon. I will play a role in Nawazuddin's film," he said.

(Source: IANS)