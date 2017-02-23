Hot Downloads

Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Monica Bedi
Monica Bedi
Shalini Khanna
Shalini Khanna
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Monica Dogra
Monica Dogra
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Vrushali Chavan
Vrushali Chavan

quickie
Gunjan Walia

Vikkas Manaktala is my all am/pm friend: Gunjan Walia

more quickie Click Here

pic of the day
Black beauty

Black beauty

more pics Click Here

Slideshow

TV actors and their 'honeymoon' pictures

Dimple Jhangiani
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which LEAP drama are you enjoying the most?

Which LEAP drama are you enjoying the most?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

CBFC refuses certificate to 'Lipstick...', director vows to fight back

By TellychakkarTeam
23 Feb 2017 04:35 PM
23 Feb 2017 04:35 PM | TellychakkarTeam

India's film censors have declined to certify "Lipstick Under My Burkha" for its sexual scenes and abusive words, among other things. Director Alankrita Shrivastava says the decision is "an assault on women's rights" and she will do everything to ensure the Indian audience gets to watch her film.

The film -- starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Ratna Pathak Shah -- chronicles the secret lives of four women of different ages in a small town in India as they search for different kinds of freedom.

A copy of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) letter to the film's producer Prakash Jha states: "The story is lady oriented, their fantasy about life. There are continuous sexual scenes, abusive words, audio pornography and a bit sensitive touch about one particular section of society, hence film refused."

Shrivastava, who is in Glasgow, where the film will be screened at Glasgow Film Festival, told IANS: "I am not defeated, disheartened or disillusioned by the CBFC's refusal to certify 'Lipstick Under My Burkha'. I am more determined than ever before to ensure that 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' can be watched by Indian audiences."

"I will fight this out till the very end, and do whatever it takes because this is not about my film. The real issue is the systematic suppression of women's voices and the throttling of freedom of expression," added Shrivastava, who last helmed "Turning 30!!!".

Shrivastava said that "as a woman and as a filmmaker no one can take away my voice".

"I will refuse to succumb. In a country where there is so much discrimination against women, so much violence against women, isn't it essential to listen to women's stories from their point of view?"

"I believe the decision to refuse certification to our film is an assault on women's rights," she added.

The film won the Spirit of Asia Award at the Tokyo International Film Festival and the Oxfam Award for Best Film on Gender Equality at the Mumbai Film Festival. It will be screened in Glasgow on Friday.

Shrivastava feels her film is being attacked because it presents a female point of view.

She said: "It is ironic that a film that has won the Oxfam Award for the Best Film on Gender Equality at the Mumbai Film Festival and the Spirit of Asia prize at the Tokyo International Film Festival and is being celebrated in several international film festivals across the world, is being attacked by the Indian censor board."

"Lipstick Under My Burkha" will also be screened at the Miami Film Festival. It is in the international competition of only eight features at the International Women's Film Festival at Creteil, Paris, France. It will then head to London Asian Film Festival.

In recent times, the CBFC had refused a certificate to "Haraamkhor", but the makers later took the film to the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal and got a green signal for release.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak Shah, Prakash Jha, CBFC,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top