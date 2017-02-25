CBFC's refusal to certify 'Lipstick...' could be misunderstanding: Vishal Bhardwaj

Acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj on Friday said the censor board's refusal to certify "Lipstick Under My Burkha" could be due to a "misunderstanding".



"I don't know about it... They can go to Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) or court for redressal. Lady-oriented film toh yeh bhi hai (Even 'Rangoon' is a 'lady-oriented' film). I don't think any government body can say it’s a lady-oriented film, so there is a misunderstanding or miscommunication," Bhardwaj told the media here at a special screening of "Rangoon".



The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has refused to certify "Lipstick Under My Burkha" for its sexual references and use of abusive words, among other reasons.



The film, starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Ratna Pathak Shah, chronicles the secret lives of four women of different ages in a small town in India as they search for different kinds of freedom.



A copy of the CBFC letter to the film's producer Prakash Jha states: "The story is lady-oriented, their fantasy about life. There are continuous sexual scenes, abusive words, audio pornography and a bit sensitive touch about one particular section of society, hence film refused."



The film's director Alankrita Shrivastava said she is determined to ensure that the Indian audiences get to watch the film.



The decision has drawn flak from a string of celebrities including Pooja Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar and Vivek Agnihotri.

(Source: IANS)