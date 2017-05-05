Hot Downloads

Celebrities wish 'anna' Suniel Shetty best of luck

By TellychakkarTeam
05 May 2017 05:10 PM
With actor Suniel Shetty making a come back to the acting world with reality stunt show "Indias Asli Champion…Hai Dum" on the small screen after more than three years, celebrities wished the actor luck, supporting him and congratulating him for the new endeavour.

While Superstar Salman Khan urged his fans to support the 55-year-old, Akshay congratulated the "Hera Pheri" actor for the power packed promo.

Salman Khan: He is back after three-and-a-half years. Let's welcome my friend Suniel Shetty with his new show. Superb Annaaaaaa! Watch the promo.

Akshay Kumar: Promo mein hai dum. Sending you my best Suniel.

Virender Sehwag: All the best Suniel Shetty for your new show. May Adi Yogi Shiva's blessings be with you. 

Bosco Martis: 'India's Asli Champion' hosted by the one and only Suniel Shetty... All the best Anna.

Sharad Kelkar: Anna you are a true inspiration! All the best. Looking forward.

Abhishek Bachchan: All the very best for this anna. Can't wait to see it. Good luck!

Babita Phogat: All the best for New show.

Bobby Deol: All the best Anna.

Aftab Shivdasani: All the best Anna, you truly are an inspiration.

Sonu Sood: All the best Anna. You have inspired us and you will inspire the world. 

Rahul Dev: Watch him in action in 'India's Asli Champion'.

All the best Suneil!!!

