Actress Celina Jaitly announced the "bittersweet" arrival of her second set of twins, but shared with a heavy heart that one of the two sons succumbed to a serious heart condition.



In a social media post titled "Announcing the bittersweet arrival of our second set of twins" on Dussehra on Saturday, Celina shared her sentiments.



"The Gods above have blessed us yet again with another set of very handsome twin boys Arthur Jaitly Haag and Shamsher Jaitly Haag in Dubai on September 10, 2017. However, life is not always how we plan it to be. Our son Shamsher Jaitly Haag succumbed to a serious heart condition and could not continue his journey in this world," she wrote.



"Heartbreaking as that is we are very fortunate that a part of him still lives with us through Arthur, whose face will always remind us that an angel who looks exactly like him looks upon us from the arms of his grandfather, my father, in the heavens above, whom we also lost two months ago," added Celina, who is married to hotelier Peter Haag.



They are already parents to five-year-old twin sons, Winston and Viraaj.



For the couple, the last two months have been tumultuous.



"From loosing my beloved father and now baby Shamsher, however there is always a light at the end of a tunnel, and that light for us is our handsome son Arthur Jaitly Haag who seeks your blessings and love in his journey that he commences in this world.



"We thank you all in advance for your love and continued support."