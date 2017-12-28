Hot Downloads

Censor Board invites Jaipur historians to view Padmavati

28 Dec 2017 05:03 PM
The Censor Board has sought the opinion of two veteran historians from Jaipur on film Padmavati by inviting them to view the film.

These historians include Professor B.L. Gupta and Prof R.S. Khangarot.

While Gupta is professor of history in Rajasthan Vishwavidhyala and has written numerous books on India during the medieval period, Khangarot is principal of Agrawal College.

(Also Read: Padmavati Intolerance: Television industry asks MAIN AZAAD HOON?)

Speaking to the media, Khangarot said the entire tussle related to the movie is not between the Karni Sena and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, director-producer of Padmavati, but between Bhasali and history and hence "once we watch the film, it will be clear if history has been tampered with or not".

Gupta said he was all for artistic freedom but then it should not happen at the cost of history. "It should be very clear that we will share the historical facts to the best of knowledge and will not be backing any political party," he added.

(Also Read: CBFC to set up historians' panel on 'Padmavati', may not release before March)

The age-old custom of jauhar (mass immolation) should be shown effectively in the film or else it can have adverse effects on the audience, he said, adding that it should not be romanticised in the film as well. 

According to sources, a four-member panel has been formed to review the film next month.





Tags > Padmavati, The censor board, Professor B.L. Gupta, Prof R.S. Khangarot,

