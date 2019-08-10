Check out how fans reacted to Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s Saaho

MUMBAI: Saaho is one of the much-awaited films and now the trailer of the film is here and fans are definitely can't keep calm.



The makers have released Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho and fans couldn't contain their happiness as they started pouring in their reactions and going by their reactions, 'blockbuster' is written all over it. Looks like this film will strike gold at the box-office. There are some fans who simply said that it's bigger than Baahubali.



Check out the fan reactions below:



#SaahoTrailerDay

Goosebumps

Bigger Than Bacchan

Bigger than Bahubali

Bigger than Bollywood

KING Prabhas — Jayadeep (@ItsJdeep) August 10, 2019

Mind Blown M I N D B L O W N !

This is beyond imagination #SaahoTrailerDay #SaahoTrailer #Saaho https://t.co/CKoMUrfdjC — Nitin Chakravarthy (@Nitinreddy1111) August 10, 2019

Visuals are outstanding



If the story is good then it’s gonna shake the indian box office for sure



Can’t wait to watch this #SaahoTrailerDay #saahotrailer — VK (@PuLL_ShoT) August 10, 2019

That's how new age directors shld be... Kudos @sujeethsign bro....chala pedda hit kodatav....Trailer cut kuda next level asala#SaahoTrailerDay https://t.co/JCbZwRr40b — Mr MAGNETO (@MrMagneto_offl) August 10, 2019

Saaho will release on 30 August 2019.