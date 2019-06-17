News

Check out how little Taimur cheered for Team India in a blue jersey

MUMBAI: India is on a celebratory mood as Team India has defeated Pakistan in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019. The cricket fans including Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh cheered for the team. In addition, the team of Jawaani Jaaneman was also spotted at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

Actors Saif Ali Khan, Alaia F and Shibani Dandekar wore the Indian jerseys like true fans and cheered for the cricketers. And when daddy Saif is going all out, how can little Taimur be far behind. Even though he was not on the ground, he was certainly cheering for Team India just like any true cricket fan. And his picture will instantly melt your heart. As usual he looked super adorable.

Check out the picture of little Taimur in an oversized blue jersey right here.

Speaking about Saif Ali Khan, he recently made his television debut as a narrator on Kahan Hum Kahan Tum. His upcoming projects are Sacred Games 2 and Jawaani Jaaneman

