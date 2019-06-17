Check out Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa’s pictures and videos from their Goa wedding

MUMBAI: Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and TV actress Charu Asopa are living the best phase of their life. The duo is tying the knot in Goa's Taj Exotica Resort located near the Benaulim Beach.

Recently, their sangeet function took place and the haldi also happened. Rajeev can be seen in a pink kurta which he teamed up with white pants, while Charu opted for a yellow lehenga with floral jewellery. The duo looked beautiful together and supper happy.

They have made a video, and in the same, one can vividly see their love for each other. Their marriage will take place according to Bengali and Rajasthani customs. While the engagement was a Christian affair, the sangeet had Rajasthani dance with Sushmita shaking a leg. Rajeev wrote alongside the video that he could not wait to put sindoor on Charu while she said she wanted that divine experience.

Take a look at their adorable pictures and videos right here...