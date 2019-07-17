Check out the list of remaining box office clashes of 2019

MUMBAI: The second half of 2019 will witness some serious confrontation and clashes at the box office. Here are the films that are going to clash this year.

Judgementall Hai Kya, Arjun Patiala, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino’s 11th film Once Upon a Time In Hollywood brings two acting giants, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, together for the first time. It is all set to release in India on 26 July and all the Hollywood film buffs would not want to miss this one. The two Bollywood outings on this day include Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut's Judgemental Hai Kya and Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh's Arjun Patiala.

Section 375, Khandaani Shafakhana, Jabariya Jodi, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

2 August will have four films clashing at the box-office including three Bollywood outings and one Hollywood release. Richa Chadda and Akshaye Khanna's Section 375 is coming on this day, but hasn't generated any pre-release buzz yet. The other two Bollywood films to clash are Sonakshi Sinha and Badshah's Khandaani Shafakhana and Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra's Jabariya Jodi. This day also marks a Hollywood biggie releasing in India titled Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

Chhichhore, Made In China

Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore brings the fresh pairing of Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor for the first time on the silver screen. It also stars Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Nalneesh Neel in the supporting cast. This big entertainer is all set to clash with another comedy film. Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy and Boman Irani's Made In China is being released by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

Housefull 4, Saand Ki Aankh

The fourth instalment of Sajid Nadiadwala's hit comedy franchise, Housefull, releases on 25 October. Its box-office competition is Anurag Kashyap's Saand Ki Aankh.

Jhund, The Zoya Factor, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Rambo: Last Blood

Amitabh Bachchan is all set to make his fully-fledged debut in Marathi cinema with Jhund. Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan's The Zoya Factoris also releasing on 20 September. Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol is making his debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Coming to the big Hollywood outing of the week, action legend Sylvester Stallone returns for the fifth and the final instalment of Rambo. Titled Rambo:

Pati Patni Aur Woh, Panipat

Ashutosh Gowarikar's period drama Panipat stars Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in major roles. Another big release of 6 December is Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey's romantic comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Dabangg 3, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 is set to release on 20 December. Daring to compete with this huge film is a Hollywood biggie. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker releases a day earlier in India.