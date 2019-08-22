News

Chiranjeevi turns 64, birthday wishes pour in

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Aug 2019 03:24 PM

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is eagerly looking forward to the release of upcoming Telugu magnum opus "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy", turned 64 on Wednesday, and birthday wishes poured in from fraternity members on social media.

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep said: "Wishing you happiness, health and huge success for ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy'. You deserved the best and time has always gifted you the best. Just about everything. My prayers for this happiness to stay with you forever."

Kajal Aggarwal wrote: "Wish you the happiest birthday, Chiranjeevi sir. It is truly an honour to know a compassionate person like you. May you have a wonderful day."

Director Gopichand Malineni said: "Many happy returns of the day megastar Chiranjeevi sir. His hard work and dedication towards cinema is inspiration to many. Can't wait to witness megastar charisma in Sye Raa."

Director Sreenu Vaitla wrote: "Happy birthday to Megastar Chiranjeevi garu. His dedication and passion has always and will be an inspiration to many. Looking forward to watch ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy'. Love live sir."

Veteran actor Radikaa Sarath Kumar wrote: "Happy birthday megastar Chiranjeevi. You deserve loads of happiness and more. Have a good one."

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt said: "Happy Birthday Chiranjeevi. Warm memories of moment spent with you flicker in my heart. Thank you for touching my life."

The makers of "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy" released a special poster to wish Chiranjeevi on his birthday. The film is gearing up for release on October 2 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

(Source: IANS) 

Tags > Chiranjeevi turns 64, birthday wishes pour, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
22 Aug 2019 02:40 PM | TellychakkarTeam
In a candid chat with Rahul Choudhry and Kunal Bhan aka Dr.Rishab and Dr.Rahil of Sanjivani 2
In a candid chat with Rahul Choudhry and Kunal... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
22 Aug 2019 02:33 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Sarrtaj Gill gets chatty about his role in &TV's Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari
Sarrtaj Gill gets chatty about his role in &... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shaminn
Shaminn
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Sonal Handa
Sonal Handa
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander

past seven days