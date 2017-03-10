Hot Downloads

Choose your words wisely, says Sunny Leone

By TellychakkarTeam
10 Mar 2017 07:19 PM
Actress Sunny Leone has responded to filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma's unsavoury tweet on the International Women's Day by saying that people must choose their words wisely.

Without naming anyone, Sunny on Thursday night shared a video in which she says: "Hey everyone! I read all the news today and I believe that change only happens when we have one voice, so choose your words wisely."

She tweeted the same words, adding: "Peace and love."

Varma landed himself in hot soup after his controversial comment: "I wish all the women in the world give men as much happiness as Sunny Leone gives".

The comment triggered a storm of protests on Twitter, and even attracted complaints against Varma.

The filmmaker later apologised to "those who genuinely got offended".

