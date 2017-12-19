Hot Downloads

Comfortable romancing younger actors on screen: Rani Mukerji

By TellychakkarTeam
19 Dec 2017 05:08 PM
19 Dec 2017 05:08 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Actress Rani Mukerji on Tuesday launched the trailer of her comeback film Hichki here and said she has no issues romancing younger male actors on screen.

"I will be very comfortable romancing younger actors on screen. I have romanced many actors on screen. As an actor, I am here to follow the instruction of film directors," Rani, 39, said.

Asked whether her husband and filmmaker Aditya Chopra will be fine with it, Rani replied: "Why not? He is married to an actress. He has to be comfortable with it. He was not blind-folded when he married me, so yes why would there be a problem?"

Rani was earlier paired with younger actors like Shahid Kapoor and Prithviraj in films like Dil Bole Hadippa! and Aiyaa.

The actress was last seen on screen in the 2014 film Mardaani. She welcomed her daughter Adira in December 2015.

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Yash Raj Films, "Hichki" is slated for release on 23 February.





