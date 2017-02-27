Communication is the most important factor in a relationship: Gaurav Chakrabarty

Actor Gaurav Chakrabarty, who acted in Bengali flicks like Rang Milanti, Laptop, Colkatay Columbus and Double Feluda, feels that proper two-way communication plays an important role in maintaining a healthy relationship.

When asked to share his view on how a couple can keep a relationship alive in this fast life, he said to Tellychakkar.com, “I think one should put efforts to keep the relationship alive. Communication is the most important factor in a relationship. Couples should communicate and express themselves. They should let each other know about their likings and disliking.”

The talented actor also shared his opinion on why relationships are not lasting for long these days.

He quipped, “Now-a-days, I think people do not have the patience and they have more options. Suppose a couple fights one day, and if it follows the next day and also the day after, they are unable to deal with it anymore. They lose patience and tend to move on to the next option. But in the older times, there were not many options. Also, during those days, there used to be arranged marriages and things were like ‘you do not have the right to do this (move out of a marriage)’. But now things have become easier. Today if I am marrying someone and if I don’t like the person, I can move out.”

“So, patience is very important in a relationship. If two people are together, of course there will be fights. But you have to see through it. Or else, everything will end right there,” he signed off.

Well said, Gaurav!

For the uninitiated, Gaurav is in a relationship with actress Ridhima Ghosh for a long time.

