ladies and gentlemen we are talking about none other than Varun Dhawan. He is one of the best amongst the current crop of actors. He is a brilliant actor and his comic timing is amazing.
With films lines back to back and shoting schedules left right and centre, there is hardly any spare time for this young heartthrob. Yet he manages to cull out time for his fans and update them about his life. Thanks to Social Media. His official Instagram handle is full of sexy, hot and titillating photos of him either sweating out in his gym or chilling out with his friends. His bare-bodied with his ripped biceps and pumped up pecs on display earns more than 300k likes, 400k views, and 1400 comments.
Isn’t that a humongous fan following? It sure is!
Thus we crown this beefed up dandy, the Insta King of the week.
