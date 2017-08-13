ladies and gentlemen we are talking about none other than Varun Dhawan. He is one of the best amongst the current crop of actors. He is a brilliant actor and his comic timing is amazing.

With films lines back to back and shoting schedules left right and centre, there is hardly any spare time for this young heartthrob. Yet he manages to cull out time for his fans and update them about his life. Thanks to Social Media. His official Instagram handle is full of sexy, hot and titillating photos of him either sweating out in his gym or chilling out with his friends. His bare-bodied with his ripped biceps and pumped up pecs on display earns more than 300k likes, 400k views, and 1400 comments.

Isn’t that a humongous fan following? It sure is!

Thus we crown this beefed up dandy, the Insta King of the week.

I'm back. Free hand exercises help you get the best workouts A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Aug 11, 2017 at 12:22am PDT

It was truly one of the most inspiring moments of my life getting to spend the day with our commandos at the indo-Tibet border police camp. #realheroes A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Aug 9, 2017 at 2:37am PDT

Spent the most amazing day with the commandos at the indo-Tibet border police camp. They are the real heroes these are the role models people should have in life. A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Aug 9, 2017 at 2:22am PDT

Teen din mein #toiletekpremkatha. Best of luck @akshaykumar sir and @psbhumi A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Aug 7, 2017 at 10:16pm PDT