News

Connectivity still disrupted in Kashmir; B-Town, netizens react

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Aug 2019 05:04 PM

MUMBAI: As connectivity continues to remain disrupted in Kashmir, people from other parts of India are still unable to get in touch with their families and relatives in the Valley. Bollywood celebrities have been reacting strongly to the problem on social media.

Actor Ranvir Shorey took a sarcastic jibe at the government in his tweet: "They want to keep the fire burning in Kashmir to cook their biryani."

Replying to a senior journalist's tweet, who is not being able to get in touch with her mother for three days, actress Dia Mirza commented, "heartbreaking".

A netizen tweeted: "Blackout in Kashmir means no one knows if their families are safe. Elsewhere in India: TikTok is teeming with desperate men asserting 'victory' by claiming they can now 'get girls' from Kashmir."

Actress Swara Bhaskar replied to the tweet, saying: "Disgusting lack of decency and humanity."

On Tuesday, communication services continued to be blocked in Kashmir, causing inconvenience and harassment to the common people. Mobile network anas well as internet services are yet to be restored completely.

Tags > Ranvir Shorey, Kashmir, B-town, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
07 Aug 2019 03:55 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Did Aly Goni DISCLOSE the theme of his next weeks dance performance on Nach Baliye 9 ?
Did Aly Goni DISCLOSE the theme of his next weeks... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
07 Aug 2019 03:41 PM | TellychakkarTeam
RadhaKrishn, Naira, LuvKush, RamSiya, and others on Colors Luv Kush screening
RadhaKrishn, Naira, LuvKush, RamSiya, and others... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Manish Naggdev
Manish Naggdev
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Anshul Singh
Anshul Singh
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon

past seven days