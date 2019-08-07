Connectivity still disrupted in Kashmir; B-Town, netizens react

MUMBAI: As connectivity continues to remain disrupted in Kashmir, people from other parts of India are still unable to get in touch with their families and relatives in the Valley. Bollywood celebrities have been reacting strongly to the problem on social media.



Actor Ranvir Shorey took a sarcastic jibe at the government in his tweet: "They want to keep the fire burning in Kashmir to cook their biryani."



Replying to a senior journalist's tweet, who is not being able to get in touch with her mother for three days, actress Dia Mirza commented, "heartbreaking".



A netizen tweeted: "Blackout in Kashmir means no one knows if their families are safe. Elsewhere in India: TikTok is teeming with desperate men asserting 'victory' by claiming they can now 'get girls' from Kashmir."



Actress Swara Bhaskar replied to the tweet, saying: "Disgusting lack of decency and humanity."



On Tuesday, communication services continued to be blocked in Kashmir, causing inconvenience and harassment to the common people. Mobile network anas well as internet services are yet to be restored completely.