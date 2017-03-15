Hot Downloads

Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover
Manish Goyal
Manish Goyal
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Kamya Punjabi
Kamya Punjabi
Mohit Malhotra
Mohit Malhotra
Natasa Stankovic
Natasa Stankovic

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

quickie
Varunn Jain

If you play safe, then one night stands are interesting: Varunn Jain

more quickie Click Here

Recent Video
15 Mar 2017 08:40 PM | TellychakkarTeam
#KairaVivah - Getting candid with Lata Sabharwal
#KairaVivah - Getting candid with Lata Sabharwal | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Anushka Sharma and Shilpa Shetty on Indian Idol 9

Anu Malik, Anushka Sharma, Farah Khan and Sonu Nigam
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which Svetlana is more dangerous?

Which Svetlana is more dangerous?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which celeb do you want to play Holi with?

Which celeb do you want play Holi with?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Costumes for 'Padmavati' burnt to ashes: Designer

By TellychakkarTeam
15 Mar 2017 05:34 PM
15 Mar 2017 05:34 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Nothing much could be rescued from trunks full of detailed costumes and accessories for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama "Padmavati", an outdoor set of which was torched in Kolhapur early on Wednesday, rues the designer who spent months of hard work on it all.

"It is very unfortunate that this is happening to such a creative person like Mr Bhansali," Rimple of designer duo Rimple and Harpreet Narula, told IANS over phone.

A majority of the costumes, she said, were for junior artistes who were to shoot a pivotal scene showcasing an army in the movie, which is a historical costume drama based on the legendary Rani Padmini of Chittor in modern day Rajasthan.

The incident occurred at the picturesque Masaipathar area, around 15 km on the outskirts of Panhala town in Kolhapur district, an investigating officer told IANS. The damage is being ascertained as of now.

"I have spoken to the makers, and they are saying the movie set is totally damaged, and things have been burnt to ashes. Nothing much could be rescued because perhaps the fire brigade didn't reach in time.



"There were plenty of costumes, especially for junior artistes. These must be costumes for around 50 people who were to shoot a scene involving an army," Rimple said, and added how these were stored in assorted trunks and labelled for each person.

For the designers, "Padmavati" marks their foray into Bollywood. It has been a challenging project for them, given that Bhansali is known to go into the minutest of details while orchestrating the visuals. Like Harpreet had earlier told IANS, Bhansali "does not want mere clothes but clothes that speak a language".

So, Rimple rues how over and above the man hours that went into the production of these clothes, it's the "emotions attached with their making" that matter a lot.

"There's no measure for hard work, and it has all been burnt. The loss has not been accounted yet, but we will have to start from scratch. These were not easy costumes -- there was a lot of detailing and were made according to sizing and measurement," she said.

This is the second time Bhansali has faced the ire of certain groups over the filming of his next magnum opus "Padmavati", which stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

On January 27, Bhansali was slapped, roughed up and his film set vandalised by Karni Sena activists in a Jaipur fort for alleged distortions in the film script.

The film is scheduled for a mid-November release this year.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Costumes, Padmavati, burnt, designer, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Kolhapur,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top