Couldn't stop imagining: Shekhar Kapur on becoming a filmmaker

Shekhar Kapur, known for movies like Bandit Queen, Mr. India and Masoom, says that he became a filmmaker because he couldn't stop imagining new stories every day.

Kapur took to Twitter and expressed that he narrates the stories on social media platforms which he can't tell through films.



"I became a filmmaker because I could not stop imagining and telling new stories every day. Those which I can't tell through films, I have started narrating on Instagram," he tweeted.

Kapur made his directorial debut with Masoom in 1983 and was acclaimed for the 1994 film, Bandit Queen based on the life of Indian bandit and politician, Phoolan Devi.

His biopics on Queen Elizabeth, Elizabeth: The Golden Age are much-awarded.