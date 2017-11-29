Hot Downloads

Ravi Bhatia
Ravi Bhatia
Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit
Ankit Bathla
Ankit Bathla
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji

quickie
One night stands are not part of my life, says Anjum Fakih

One night stands are not part of my life, says Anjum Fakih

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Qubool Hai!!!
guess more Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta tie the...

In pics: Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta tie the knot!
more slideshows Click Here

pic of the day
Long Drive Pe Chal

Long Drive Pe Chal

more pics Click Here

poll

Friends turn foes: Whom do you support?

Friends turn foes: Whom do you support?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Couldn't stop imagining: Shekhar Kapur on becoming a filmmaker

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Nov 2017 04:52 PM
29 Nov 2017 04:52 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Shekhar Kapur, known for movies like Bandit Queen, Mr. India and Masoom, says that he became a filmmaker because he couldn't stop imagining new stories every day.

Kapur took to Twitter and expressed that he narrates the stories on social media platforms which he can't tell through films. 


"I became a filmmaker because I could not stop imagining and telling new stories every day. Those which I can't tell through films, I have started narrating on Instagram," he tweeted. 

Kapur made his directorial debut with Masoom in 1983 and was acclaimed for the 1994 film, Bandit Queen based on the life of Indian bandit and politician, Phoolan Devi.

His biopics on Queen Elizabeth, Elizabeth: The Golden Age are much-awarded.

  • face-book
  • gplus
  • linkedin
Tags > Shekhar Kapur, Bandit Queen, Mr. India, Masoom, Queen Elizabeth, Elizabeth: The Golden Age, Phoolan Devi,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top