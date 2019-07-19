Cousins Taimur, Inaya's day out in park

MUMBAI: Cousins Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu shared an adorable moment as they walked holding hands in a park here.

Actor Kunal Kemmu shared a photograph of the two toddlers on Instagram. He captioned it: "Tim & Inni."

In the image, Taimur and Inaaya's back faces the camera. The two are seen walking on grass. Taimur has on a blue t-shirt and white shorts, while little Inaaya sports a white T-shirt and a pair of printed denim pants.

Kunal's wife and actress Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram stories, where Inaaya is seen running in the park and she wrote: "I believe I can fly."

(SOURCE :IANS)