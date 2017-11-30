Curbing films in 'democratic' India is absolutely wrong: Rishi Kapoor

The release and screening of films should not be curbed in a democratic country, says veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.

An actor who minces no words when it comes to expressing himself on socio-political issues on social media or otherwise, Rishi spoke to IANS on it when asked about the silence of some sections of the film fraternity on the political intervention in cinema.

He said: "I don't want to comment on this, it's sad whatever has happened."

Rishi didn't take any names, but amid the ongoing uproar over the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmavati", it was clear what he was pointing towards.

"I feel that (the release of) films in this democracy should not be curbed. My only relevant point which I totally agree with the filmmakers is that, please see his film and then pass a comment. Without seeing the film, how can you agitate," he said.

Rishi said that it's "absolutely wrong" to protest against a film without watching it.

"First watch the film. If you find something wrong in it, then you protest against it or do whatever you want to. Without watching the film you started disrupting, agitating and started violence. That's absolutely wrong," Rishi said.

But doesn't he think industry people refrain from commenting on others' issues as their own film is not facing the music?

"I have no answer to that. Each one to its own," said the actor, who is shooting for his new film "Rajma Chawal" in old Delhi.

"Padmavati" was scheduled for release on 1 December, but it has been deferred since it has not got clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and has been banned for release in various Indian states like Madya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar and Punjab.

Meanwhile, "S Durga", a Malayalam movie, was initially dropped from a jury-suggested shortlist of the Indian Panorama section of the 48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) along with another film Nude.