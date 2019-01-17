A cute dog stole Sidharth Malhotra's thunder at Rohit Bal's fashion show

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra is everywhere these days. The Bollywood heartthrob turned 34 years old yesterday and has a busy schedule this year. Recently, he was headlining a fashion show and show-stopping at runways.



He walked the ramp for designer Rohit Bal and gave his fans the treat of a lifetime along with the beautiful Diana Penty. Sid wore a black brocade printed velvet bandgala with floral detailing under a grey manarkali and looked dapper. He walked while Shubha Mudgal crooned Saawariya.



While he was walking the ramp, there was another star at the show who kind of stole the thunder from the Ek Villian star. A very cute little doggy seemingly lost his way and joined Siddarth on the runway. The video has gone viral, and the dog has emerged the winner of the show.



Check the video here.