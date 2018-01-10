Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

'Daas Dev' pushes release date to March 2 due to 'Padmavat'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Jan 2018 05:30 PM
10 Jan 2018 05:30 PM | TellychakkarTeam

After the announcement that the much-awaited film Padmavati will now release as Padmavat on January 25, National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhir Mishra has pushed the release date of his upcoming film Daas Dev to March 2.

The film, featuring Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Rahul Bhat, was earlier planned to release on February 16.

(Also Read:'Padmavati' to release as 'Padmavat' on January 25)

Mishra, who also vocally supported Padmavati, said in a statement, "The entire team is thrilled with the news of the official release of Padmavat. We have all rooted in this decision and as a fraternity we are happy the film is coming to theatres soon. So in lieu of that and to ensure our film too receives its share, we pushed the release date to March 2. Now we are all gearing up for the new date and will put all energies towards it".

Daas Dev is a modern take on the Bengali classic novel Devdas by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay. Padmavat director Sanjay Leela Bhansali made a film on the same novel and now Mishra is giving a new take on the old story.

(Source: IANS) 

  • face-book
  • gplus
  • linkedin
Tags > Padmavati, Padmavat, National Award-winning filmmaker, Sudhir Mishra, Daas Dev, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rahul Bhat, Devdas, Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, Sanjay Leela Bhansali,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Tina Dutta
Tina Dutta
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

pic of the day
Girl power

Girl power!

more pics Click Here

poll

Who will win Bigg Boss 11?

Who will win Bigg Boss 11?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Bigg Boss 11: Who do think will get evicted this week?

Bigg Boss 11
previous polls Click Here
Go Top