News

'Dabangg 3' to release in four languages on December 20

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Aug 2019 08:27 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film "Dabangg 3" will release in four languages -- Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu, on December 20.

Salman on Wednesday morning took to Instagram to share a picture with his "Dabangg 3" director Prabhudeva, to announce that the film will release in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu apart from Hindi.

"Chulbul Pandey coming to you on December 20 in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu," the 53-year-old superstar tweeted.

Salman and Prabhudheva have reunited on this project after "Wanted" in 2009.

"Dabangg 3" will launch a new face - Saiee -- the daughter of actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar. The budding actress will play the love interest of superstar Salman Khan's character, Chulbul Panday.

(Source: IANS)

 

Tags > Dabangg 3, Salman Khan, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Prabhudeva, Mahesh Manjrekar, Chulbul Panday,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

&TV launches Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari

&TV launches Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
21 Aug 2019 04:14 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Tik Tok stars Ansh, Ashika and Rahul enjoy Gossip time with TellyChakkar
Tik Tok stars Ansh, Ashika and Rahul enjoy Gossip... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Karishma Kotak
Karishma Kotak
Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai
Jasmine May
Jasmine May
Tina Desai
Tina Desai
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Ram Kapoor
Ram Kapoor
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Remo D'Souza
Remo D'Souza
Natasa Stankovic
Natasa Stankovic

past seven days