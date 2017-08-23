Whenever she mentions her father , global icon Priyanka Chopra warms everyone’s hearts. The actress on Monday remembered her ‘hero’ on his birth anniversary with a aheartfelt post on scoail media.

The ‘Baywatch’star shared a picture of a ‘Happy Birthday Dad’ cake on Instagram with the caption, “We miss you dad. Happy Birthday. You will always be my hero. Always celebrated. @madhuchopra @siddharthchopra89

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Aug 22, 2017 at 3:06pm PDT

Priyanka lost her father, Dr Ashok Chopra to cancer in 2013. He was suffering from the disease since 2008. The 35 year old even got herself a tattoo that reads “Daddy’s li’l girl’ inked on her right hand in 2012.