Daler's DRecords to launch a new song this Women's Day

04 Mar 2018

Mumbai:DRecords, a music label run by popular singer Daler Mehndi and his wife Taran Kaur Mehndi, is coming up with a track on saving the girl child. Titled "Gudiya rani", the song will be unveiled on International Women's Day, which falls on March 8.

'Gudiya rani' has been composed, sung and written by Udit Shandilya, who started his career at an early age and has been trained in Indian classical 

"'Gudiya rani' is a melodious song. It has been performed very well by this young rising star (Udit). Support him with your love. I request music directors in Bollywood to take note of this rising star," Daler said in a statement.

The video features six girls who were selected through a Facebook contest. 

past seven days