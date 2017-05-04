Hot Downloads

Home > Movie News > Movie News
Dancing has been my first love: Taapsee

04 May 2017 04:35 PM
04 May 2017 04:35 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Actress Taapsee Pannu is thrilled about grooving to the tunes of reprised version of some of the 1990s Bollywood songs in her upcoming film "Judwaa 2" as she considers dancing to be her first love.

She is currently shooting here for "Judwaa 2" with actor Varun Dhawan.

"I think it's been quite some time since I danced in a film. Last I remember doing it for one of my south films a couple of years back. Dancing has been my first love because I have been dancing since I was six years old and have taken professional training in Indian classical and a few western forms during my school and college days," Taapsee said in a statement.

"When you have some great songs like the ones in 'Judwaa 2', it makes it an even more wonderful experience. Varun is a good dancer... so, I am sure it will a lot of fun to match steps with him."

Varun has stepped into superstar Salman Khan's shoes to play a double role in the remake of the 1997 film "Judwaa".

(Source: IANS)

